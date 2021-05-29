Police: Fleeing felon found in possession of ammunition

The Hanford Sentinel, Calif.
·2 min read

May 28—FRESNO — A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment Thursday against Angelo Joseph Fernandez, 41, of Fresno, charging him with being a felon in possession of ammunition, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Fernandez was found to be in possession of ammunition after he led Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies on a high-speed chase throughout Fresno on Feb. 25, while he was out on bail in another case. Fernandez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing ammunition.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, and the Fresno Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Jean Berger is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Fernandez faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Recommended Stories

  • Mysterious cocaine packages washing up on Texas beach, cops say. Don’t pick them up

    More than 100 pounds of cocaine appeared on the beaches.

  • Solo Yellowstone hiker came face-to-face with grizzlies before bear attack, park says

    The hiker was walking alone on a trail when he encounters the two grizzlies.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Jennifer Lopez’s Many Homes: Inside the Superstar’s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

    The multihyphenate owns property in Bel Air, New York City, the Hamptons, and Miami

  • Amid worries about China's growing navy, the US Navy is only asking for 4 new combat ships next year

    The latest budget request asks for just eight ships, only four of which are warships, as China continues to grow its naval fleet.

  • Exclusive: How an Accused Russian Agent Worked With Rudy Giuliani in a Plot Against the 2020 Election

    The U.S. government has called Andriy Derkach an “active Russian agent.” He sat down with TIME for a lengthy, on-the-record interview.

  • Idaho indoctrination task force talks social justice, stirs dissent in first meeting

    The group formed by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will examine K-12 education at its next meeting.

  • NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

    NASA has released a stunning new picture of our galaxy’s violent, super-energized “downtown.” A radio telescope in South Africa also contributed to the image, for contrast. Astronomer Daniel Wang of the University of Massachusetts Amherst said Friday he spent a year working on this while stuck at home during the pandemic.

  • Taiwan's president said China interfered in and delayed its COVID-19 vaccine deal with Pfizer-BioNTech

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said in a tweet on Wednesday that Taiwan will "oppose attempts to exploit vaccine supply for political purposes."

  • Black Lives Matter co-founder resigns from movement amid ‘misused’ donations controversy

    She had received criticism from conservatives as well as fellow black activists, who are now asking for an investigation

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: U.S. COVID worries fall to lowest level ever ahead of Memorial Day

    As America prepares to celebrate the start of another summer, the latest data demonstrates just how dramatically things have changed — for the better.

  • Former health department employee Rebekah Jones granted official whistleblower status

    Fired DOH employee classified whistleblower, investigation ongoing

  • 15 photos that show how fatherhood has changed in the royal family

    Prince Charles was mostly raised by nannies and staff, while Prince William watches YouTube tutorials to learn how to style Princess Charlotte's hair.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Feds investigate alleged plot by some Ukrainian officials to help Trump win in 2020, New York Times reports

    Prosecutors are investigating whether officials in Ukraine sought to use Rudy Giuliani to spread disinformation ahead of the 2020 election.

  • New York prosecutors are treating the Trump Organization like it's the mob

    Much like the mob, the Trump Organization is run by family members and loyalists who've been around for decades. Prosecutors want them to flip.

  • K-9’s hot car death while deputy slept inside home was ‘avoidable,’ Georgia police say

    The dog’s handler has since been demoted.

  • Daughter of Bosnian war criminal Radovan Karadzic complains of 'unhealthy conditions' in English jail

    The daughter of Radovan Karadzic, the former Bosnian Serb leader serving life for genocide and crimes against humanity during the 1990s Yugoslav wars, has claimed her father is living in unhealthy and “uncivilised” conditions in a British prison. Karadzic, 75, who was convicted in 2016, was transferred from a detention unit in Holland to a UK jail earlier this month following an agreement struck between the UN and the Home Office. But his daughter, Sonja Karadzic-Jovicevic, has complained about the conditions at her father’s new prison after speaking to him on the phone. "As for the physical condition in which he is accommodated, it is unacceptable,” she told SRNA, a news agency based in the Republika Srpska, the Serb enclave of Bosnia. “If we add to that the fact that he is in a building full of carcinogenic asbestos that is banned around the world, it is clear in what condition he will be in.” Ms Karadzic-Jovicevic also claimed that moving her father to the UK was a deliberate act of spite against his family. "My father is in a very uncivilised situation, and as far as his family is concerned, his relocation to the south of England was deliberately made to keep him far away, outside the rules of the United Nations Resolution adopted by the Security Council,” she said. “It will be very difficult for us physically, financially and procedurally, because of visas, and immunisation during the pandemic, and even after that, to ever go there and visit him," she continued. She added that he had been deprived of his books and his computer, and will be “completely removed” from his language and his culture. A spokesman for the Justice Ministry said: "UK prisons meet health and safety standards." Ms Karadzic-Jovicevic, who has a political career in Bosnia, has fought to defend her father’s name despite his brutal role in the wars as the Yugoslavian federation separated in the 1990s. Known as the ‘Butcher of Bosnia’, Karadzic went down in infamy, in particular for ordering the Srebrenica Massacre in July 1995. Some 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were rounded up by the Bosnian Serb army in and around the town of Srebrenica and then killed in the worst single massacre in Europe since the end of the Second World War. Karadzic’s lawyers had objected to his client’s transfer to the UK, arguing that his life would be in danger owing to Muslim inmates in British prisons. They also argued that owing to possible threats to Karadzic’s life he would be kept in conditions resembling solitary confinement, but the UN court dismissed the objections. Given his role in the slaughter of Muslims, the experience of another Serb convicted of war crimes may also weigh upon the Karadzic family. In 2010 Radislav Krstic, a former Bosnian-Serb general, was stabbed by three Muslim prisoners while serving a sentence in Wakefield prison, in apparent retaliation for Srebrenica.

  • Prince Harry Tells Zak Williams He Was ‘Unable’ to Grieve Princess Diana

    Courtesy of ApplePrince Harry has once again spoken of his mother’s death, telling Robin Williams’ son Zak that they both shared the strange experience of grieving a famous parent less demonstrably than their parent’s fans.Harry’s remarks came in a follow-up episode of his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey which screened on Apple TV+ last week. Zak Williams, who is a mental health campaigner and in recovery from addiction, was one of the contributors to the original show and came back for the new episode which followed a town hall structure.After Williams told Harry how having to grieve so publicly left him feeling vulnerable, Harry said, “We have a lot of shared experience. When you talk about that… when you see so many people around the world grieving for someone… You feel as though they knew them better than you did, in a weird way, because you’re unable to grieve yourself.” Queen Was ‘Gobsmacked’ Over Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health SeriesAnother celebrity guest on the original show, Glenn Close, also appeared on the new installment. Close said that her family were so ashamed of their history of mental illness that they covered it up, and added that she herself felt shame for not realizing her sister was having suicidal urges.Harry had spoken of his own shame about feeling he had not adequately supported his wife Meghan when she was suicidal on a previous episode, and he returned to the theme, saying: “There’s an element of shame that we feel because we’re like, ‘How could we have not have seen it? How could we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to share that with me?’ But we all know that when people are suffering or struggling, that we’re all incredibly good at covering it up.”Speaking about suggested helpful ways to speak to a suicidal person, Harry said, “So many people are afraid [to have] that conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice. But what you want to say is that you are there. Because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.”Harry opened up the bonus episode by saying that he believes climate change and mental health are the two biggest challenges of our time, and that they are linked.“The connecting line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes, that affects our ability to be caretakers of ourselves, of our communities, and of our planet ultimately.“We have to create a more supportive culture for each other where challenges don’t have to live in the dark, where vulnerability is healthy and encouraged and, of course, where physical and mental health can be treated equally because they are one.”Harry also renewed his criticisms of the effects of social media on children, saying, “I get the real feeling that so many parents don’t feel equipped to be able to deal with these problems because so many people think there is ‘mental illness’ and then there is ‘everything else.’ And that ‘everything else’ is the day-to-day stresses or the anxieties of, whether it’s gaming, whether it’s social media, whether it’s isolation in front of the screen... all this kind of stuff. How can we collectively as a society prepare and make parents feel more comfortable and better equipped to be able to deal with the daily stresses or the daily unknowings of what your children are going through growing up in this world that we have allowed to be created, and which I believe is making us sicker.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says