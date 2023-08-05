Police: Fleeing suspect attempts to hijack DoorDash driver

Aug. 5—A Brunswick man landed in jail Thursday after attempting to carjack a DoorDash driver.

At 6 a.m., police responded to a report of trespassing at the Royal Inn off U.S. 341. They arrived to find Jakeem Jones, 22, and Nyessa Ottaviano, 18, of Jacksonville, "walking on the property."

Jones fled on foot, according to a press release.

Police gave chase, following him to the parking lot of the Royal Inn.

Jones "attempted to commandeer the vehicle of a DoorDash delivery person by jumping into the window of her vehicle while she was driving in the hotel parking lot," police said.

His attempt was not successful, per police. The driver stopped her car and officers were able to apprehend Jones quickly, the press release states.

Both were found to be in possession of fentanyl and subsequently booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, where they remained Friday awaiting bond

Jones was charged with hijacking in the second degree, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Ottaviano was charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, possession of a firearm by a minor and tampering with evidence.

GCPD Capt. Michael Robinson said the pair were not dealing drugs but simply had some on their persons.

"We are pleased to report that the DoorDash driver, other than being shaken up by the incident, did not sustain any injuries," police said in a released statement.