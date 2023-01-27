Police: fleeing suspect crashes into another vehicle, kills one

Jan. 27—Police and sheriff's deputies were hunting for the driver of a Jeep that ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle at K Street and Tillman Avenue in Brunswick Thursday afternoon that left one person dead.

Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones and Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump told The News the police pursuit was broken off minutes before the crash.

"The vehicle that crashed, we and the city were not chasing it," Jump said. "Earlier we observed it and put blue lights on it. ... The reason we lost contact is because of the school traffic, the buses and the kids. We're not going to pursue under reckless conditions."

Jump said the suspect in the Jeep ran a stop sign at the intersection "wide-open" before slamming into a black sedan.

Jones said the Jeep then careened into a tree and ended up on top of a fire hydrant. The suspect then fled on foot.

Neither law enforcement official was prepared to release a name or description of the suspect as of 4:30 p.m. Jones said they only had a preliminary suspect and no confirmation yet that he was the driver.

Jump said the suspect had already changed clothes, and that K-9 officers and police dogs were leading the search.

Georgia State Patrol troopers were called in to investigate the crash scene, Jump said.

"I hate it for the innocent person in that car, but we're actively trying to find the driver of that vehicle so he can be investigated and prosecuted," Jump said.

Sheriff's deputies identified a vehicle that was involved in a chase last week in the Arco neighborhood, Jump said.

The suspect eluded city and county police and deputies he said.

When deputies located the same vehicle today and witnessed "illegal activity going down" nearby, they approached the suspect, who jumped into the vehicle and sped off, Jump said.

Police and deputies gave pursuit, but Jump said both broke it off due to the school traffic. They had no eyes on the vehicle when it crashed five minutes later, he said.