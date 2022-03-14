Police: Fleeing suspect struck Seekonk officer and several cars before flipping in RI

A Providence man fleeing in a car from the Seekonk police was arrested after he crashed and flipped in East Providence, according to the police.

Albert Rosario, 32, is accused of striking a Seekonk police officer with the car as he escaped from them in a Home Depot parking lot, according to the Seekonk police.

Responding to the report of a larceny in progress, several Seekonk police officers went to the Highland Street store shortly before noon, but Rosario ran from the store and got into a car, the Seekonk police said.

Officers tried getting Rosario out of the car, but he got away, striking one officer and driving toward another, according to the police.

With the police in pursuit, Rosario struck several vehicles on Route 6, according to the Seekonk police. After getting into East Providence, Rosario's vehicle struck a car, then flipped onto its roof, according to East Providence Lt. Brian Mulvey.

The Seekonk police officer who was struck was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to the police. A person in the East Providence car also had minor injuries, according to Mulvey.

Rosario faces multiple charges in both states, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, use of a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony and shoplifting in Massachusetts.

Charges in Rhode Island include receiving stolen goods, drug possession, and reckless operation, according to Mulvey.

