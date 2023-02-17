Police flock to Brownstown in hunt for man amid fears of 'cache of weapons'

Feb. 17—State police units and the Cambria County Special Emergence Response Team flooded Brownstown on Friday morning to help state parole agents find a wanted man.

They surrounded a home in the 100 block of North Street.

"There was concern that the subject may be inside and may have access to a cache of weapons," said Cpl. Jon Matchik, patrol unit supervisor from Troop A Ebensburg.

"At that time, contact was made with Cambria County SERT," Matchik said. "The subject was not found inside, however, I believe some drug paraphernalia and weapons were located."

The State Police Hazardous Device Explosive unit was called to the scene after SERT found a suspected pipe bomb, he said.

"We are going to have the device thoroughly examined," Matchik said. "We don't have any reason to believe there is any threat to the community."

Brownstown residents were notified of the police action through reverse 911.

"We made them aware of the unfolding situation and make sure people are not put in harms way," he said.

Police have a warrant to continue searching the residence for drugs and weapons, Matchik said.