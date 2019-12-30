Police say a Florida Grubhub driver attacked 2 Burger King workers by swinging a 3-foot ashtray after being told his order wasn't ready

Gene J. Puskar/AP
- A Grubhub deliveryman was arrested on Saturday, with police saying he attacked two employees at a Florida Burger King.
- According to a police report, the driver became "agitated" when he was informed his order was not ready for pick-up, and he struck a Burger King worker with a three-foot ashtray.
- Burger King, Grubhub, and the Clearwater Police Department did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.
- Sign up for Business Insider's retail newsletter, The Drive-Thru, to get more stories like this in your inbox.
- Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
A Grubhub deliveryman was arrested this weekend after an incident at a Florida Burger King.
On Saturday, Daniel Delellis was arrested on charges of battery, according to police reports first obtained by The Smoking Gun. According to the report, Delellis entered a Burger King in Clearwater, Florida, at 5:19 p.m. to pick up a Grubhub order.
Delellis became "agitated" when informed that his order was not ready, the report said. He is then said to have gone outside, picked up a three-foot plastic cigarette ashtray, and swung it at the front doors of the Burger King.
The police report says that Delellis continued swinging the ashtray, striking a Burger King employee in the chest. The Grubhub deliveryman then struck a second Burger King employee on her face, leaving a red mark.
Burger King, Grubhub, and the Clearwater Police Department did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.
Fast-food workers frequently face violence on the job. In a 2015 survey of nearly 1,500 fast-food workers, 12% said they had been assaulted on the job in the previous year. A total of 73,410 people working in food preparation and related occupations were injured on the job in 2018, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
- Read more:
- Workers at chains like Starbucks and McDonald's face violence and injuries on the job — and they're starting to speak out
- 'This guy has a gun and I'm about to die': Fast-food chains are facing a looming active-shooter problem, with at least 3 deadly shootings in the last month alone
- The fast-food menu item of the year is the Popeyes chicken sandwich
- How Chick-fil-A became the center of American culture wars and conquered the country over the last decade
Read the original article on Business Insider