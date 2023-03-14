Police: Florida man arrested for leading officers on chase in stolen truck, striking MSP cruiser

Authorities arrested a man Tuesday afternoon, accused of leading officers on a chase through the city in a stolen truck and striking a cruiser.

Jason Devoe, 41, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police.

State Police say they received intel around noon that a transit van with an HVAC company labelled on the side was stolen from Norwood and was last seen travelling on the Jamaica Way in Boston.

At 12:15 p.m. a trooper leaving a nearby construction detail spotted the van on the Riverway at Longwood Avenue and attempted to pull the vehicle over, according to officials. Police say the van fled from the trooper and a pursuit was immediately terminated due to weather conditions.

The van continued on at a high rate of speed and hit the front of a second cruiser on the Riverway a short time later, authorities say. The cruiser suffered minor damage and the van proceeded onto the Riverway towards the Fenway, where it was stopped by Boston Police near Brookline Avenue.

Devoe was arrested without incident. There were no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

