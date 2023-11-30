Police: Florida man threatened mass casualty event at Tesla's Cybertruck Austin unveiling

A Tesla Cybertruck is parked outside the 44 Club during the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of Americas on Sunday Oct. 22, 2023. A Florida man has been arrested in connection with threatening a shooting at a Cybertruck event on Nov. 30 in Travis County.

A man threatening a "mass casualty event" on Thursday at the Tesla factory drove from Florida to Austin to potentially carry it out, an arrest affidavit said.

Paul Ryan Overeem, 29, of Orlando, has been charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He had threatened to shoot people during a public Cybertruck delivery, the affidavit said.

Overeem was arrested after arriving in Travis County, authorities said. The Austin Intelligence Center began investigating after Tesla was notified on Nov. 10 about a group chat on Instagram the previous day in which a man later identified as Overeem made threats, the affidavit said.

One of the messages said Overeem was "planning" an attack at the Tesla event, "so up to you guys to stop me," according to the affidavit. Another message, according to the affidavit, said, "I plan on killing people" at the Nov. 30 event "and I would like you to do something about it so I don't have to. I wanna die."

The affidavit did not say who Overeem was chatting with on Instagram. He had no connections to Travis County, the document said.

Authorities submitted a subpoena to Instagram to find out who was sending the messages and learned that it was Overeem, the affidavit said. Investigators also discovered that Overeem drove a 2015 black Chevrolet Tahoe. A traffic camera caught the vehicle traveling at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of U.S. 290 in Southwest Austin, the affidavit said.

Overeem's cellphone also pinged on Wednesday in the 200 block of Almarion Way in West Austin, according to the affidavit.

Overeem was being held at the Travis County Jail on Thursday with bail set at $300,000.

