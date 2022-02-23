Police: Florida woman hit 4 pedestrians intentionally outside Fresh Market

A Florida woman is being charged with four counts of attempted murder after a hit-and-run incident at a grocery store.

The Stuart Police Department arrested Beatrice Bijoux on Tuesday, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Officials said they were called after a vehicle crashed into four pedestrians at The Fresh Market, a grocery store, off State Road A1A.

Bijoux, the driver, left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

They located her a short time later.

Investigators said they interviewed Bijoux and believe she intentionally hit the pedestrians, according to the Stuart Police Department.

First responders flew one of the victims to a regional medical center for treatment. The other victims sustained only minor injuries.