Police footage shows arrest of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis over Tupac Shakur’s murder

Police footage has been released showing the arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who was charged for ordering the long-unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

A murder indictment was handed down last week by a Nevada grand jury, 27 years after the fatal drive-by shooting.

Davis was arrested Friday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and bodycam footage obtained by ABC Las Vegas shows the moment he was apprehended outside his home in Henderson, Nev.

“They didn’t make a scene like last time,” Davis says in the video, referring to a police raid of his home in July.

The 60-year-old was compliant throughout the arrest and said afterwards that he was “thirsty as f—” for bottled water he had on him.

Prior to the arrest, investigators seized items including computers, a hard drive, a copy of Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .40-caliber bullets and a copy of Davis’ memoir.

Davis, who describes himself as a “gangster,” was scheduled to next appear in court on Oct. 19. His first hearing came Wednesday, when he told Las Vegas judge Tierra Jones that he’d retained an attorney who was requesting a continuance of two weeks.

Details of the investigation or a motive for the killing are not yet known, but Davis is reported to be the uncle of Orlando Anderson, a known rival of Shakur’s who authorities suspected might have been behind the killing.

Davis has said in interviews that he furnished the gun used in the drive-by shooting that took Shakur’s life as he was at the height of his fame in 1996. Those remarks led the investigation to be revived, according to local officials.

Anderson denied involvement in the shooting and died in 1998 in an unrelated gang shooting in Compton, Calif.

With News Wire Services