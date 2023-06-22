Police force entry Wednesday to arrest knife assault suspect who barricaded himself in Willmar residence

Jun. 21—WILLMAR

— Willmar police, called to a southwest Willmar residence on a report of an assault, forced entry to the room where a 26-year-old suspect had barricaded himself when police arrived.

Police dispatched around 1:12 a.m. Wednesday found an open door upon arrival and blood in the doorway, according to a news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt. Officers did not hear a response and entered the home, where they found more blood.

Once inside the home, officers made contact with several people, including the suspect who barricaded himself in another room, according to the release. After officers evacuated the residence, they attempted to persuade the suspect to surrender, but he did not comply.

Officers then forced entry, and the man was taken into custody without further incident, according to the news release.

Officers at the scene determined an assault involving a knife had occurred, and at least two people had suffered minor injuries.

It was found that the suspect had suffered injuries during the initial assault and was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released before being transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Felt said in the release that an officer also suffered minor injuries while forcing entry into the room. The officer was also treated and released from Rice Memorial Hospital.

A subsequent search warrant executed at the residence in the 700 block of Second Street Southwest yielded two knives that appeared to have been used in an assault, according to the release. It was also determined the suspect was a resident of the home and lived with the victims.

The suspect was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon pending a court appearance on possible charges of felony first-degree attempted murder; felony second-degree assault; felony threats of violence; felony domestic assault by strangulation; and misdemeanor domestic assault. The West Central Tribune does not typically name defendants before they appear in court.

Willmar police were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and CentraCare Emergency Medical Services.