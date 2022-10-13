Police force received trans training from Mermaids amid calls to investigate charity

West Yorkshire Police - Glen Minikin for The Telegraph

The police force facing calls to investigate Mermaids has received training from the trans charity.

Officers in West Yorkshire, where the charity is based, refused to comment on whether they will look into safeguarding concerns following calls from MPs.

It came after a Telegraph investigation found that Mermaids had been sending out free breast-binding devices to children against their parents’ wishes and told teenagers how puberty-blocking drugs are safe and “totally reversible”.

It can now be revealed that West Yorkshire Police, which would be the first point of investigation, had received training from Mermaids on “trans awareness and support”.

In recent years, the force had launched a number of hate crime investigations following complaints by Mermaids staff about social media comments.

On Thursday, the force refused to comment on questions from The Telegraph about whether it is still being trained by the charity or if it was examining any safeguarding concerns.

Harry Miller, a former police officer and founder of campaign group Fair Cop, said that the connection raised issues of impartiality.

Mermaids chief executive Susie Green - Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

On its website, Mermaids said that it “regularly trains professionals seeking to learn, listen and improve, in the NHS, schools, social services, CAMHS [child and adolescent mental health services], police and uniformed services as well as other charity, corporate and public sector clients”.

It has previously issued statements saying that it provides “trans awareness training”.

In 2019, Mermaids confirmed it had provided training sessions to both Merseyside and West Yorkshire Police and that representatives from other forces have been present at one session.

In images of one of the sessions shared on social media, the slides included a scale from one to 10 with a Barbie on one side and a GI Joe on the other, and asked: “Where on the spectrum might your gender identity be?”

Mermaids later claimed that the Barbie to GI Joe scale was tongue-in-cheek.

Story continues

West Yorkshire Police has refused a number of Freedom of Information requests asking for details of its contact with Mermaids, largely on grounds of cost.

In the wake of The Telegraph’s investigation, the Charity Commission launched a “regulatory compliance case” over concerns about the charity’s “approach to safeguarding young people”.

Miriam Cates - David Woolfall/UK Parliament

Calls for a police investigation were first raised during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday by Miriam Cates, the Tory MP and member of the Commons education committee. She said it “is high time for a police investigation into the activity of Mermaids and its staff” in the wake of The Telegraph’s investigation.

Her comments received support from Liz Truss, who responded that “of course, those matters should be raised and properly looked at”.

However, a number of people have raised concerns about the impartiality of the forces which may intervene and which have paid for training from trans lobby groups, including Mermaids and Stonewall.

Mr Miller said: “We have said for a long time that police forces should not have anything to do with these groups because they are promoting a dangerous ideology.

“At the very least, the forces should be standing well back. But instead, they are offering active and tacit support for Mermaids when what they should be doing is investigating them.”

‘National Crime Agency should investigate Mermaids’

Allison Bailey, a barrister from Garden Court Chambers, said that any investigation should be carried out by the National Crime Agency as “they will have greater credibility and expertise than a regional police force”.

In response to the calls for a police investigation, Mermaids said that it would “continue to provide crucial support for trans and gender-diverse young people and their families, and remain accountable to our service users and the public at large through the Charity Commission and other regulators”.

Ms Cates has been approached for comment.