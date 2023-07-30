Police forces will be ordered to boost detective recruitment if Labour wins power

All police forces will have to offer a direct route into becoming a detective in order to boost “abysmal” crime charging rates if Labour wins power, Yvette Cooper has said.

Ms Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said a Labour government would make it a legal responsibility on forces to offer direct recruitment routes so that people with the relevant expertise could join without having to spend two years training on the beat.

The party said only about half the forces in England and Wales offered such schemes, which could enable older recruits to enter the police service if they had experience in business fraud investigations and child protection.

It comes amid a slump in the proportion of crimes being solved to just 5.7 per cent, down from 15.5 per cent in 2014/15.

There are an estimated 7,000 vacancies for detectives, who are often expected to work longer anti-social hours without any overtime available to bobbies on the beat.

Andy Cooke, the Chief Inspector of Constabulary, has also expressed concern about the shortage of experienced detectives and poor supervision of those on the frontline, which has contributed to low charging rates.

Home Office data covering a 12-month period from April last year onwards showed that 2.3 million crimes were dropped without a suspect being found.

The charge rate for sexual offences was 3.6 per cent, down from 13.9 per cent, with rape at 2.1 per cent, down from 10.9 per cent. Only 6.5 per cent of robbery offences ended with someone being charged, down from 18.9 per cent.

Ms Cooper said the figures were a “national scandal” as Labour pledged to boost the numbers of crimes solved if the party wins the next election.

“After 13 years of Tory government, over 90per cent of crimes are going unsolved,” she said. “That is the abysmal Conservative record on law and order – more criminals being let off and more victims being let down. For some serious crimes, like rape and robbery, the charge rate is now so low it constitutes a national scandal.

“For far too long in this country, too many crimes have been committed without any consequences. Victims increasingly feel like no one comes and nothing is done. Labour is determined this has to change. “

Labour has also pledged to put 13,000 more police and PCSOs on the streets, including 3,000 officers ringfenced from the remaining planned government uplift.

