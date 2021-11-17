Police: Former Baltimore County police officer kidnapped daughters in Pennsylvania armed robbery

Pennsylvania police say a former Baltimore County police officer kidnapped his two daughters after robbing a woman at gunpoint Tuesday.

In a news release, York Area Regional police wrote that the department is searching for Robert Vicosa, a former officer with the Baltimore County Police Department who is alleged to have kidnapped his 6- and 7-year-old daughters in Windsor Township, Pennsylvania.

Police say Vicosa held a woman at gunpoint inside a home in the southeastern Pennsylvania town before stealing her vehicle and fleeing with his two daughters.

Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman Joy Lambert confirmed that Vicosa was a former county officer who was fired in August, but did not answer questions about why Vicosa was let go.

Police say the vehicle Vicosa stole was found in nearby Red Lion and that officers are searching the area for him and his two daughters.

The department says not to approach Vicosa and call 911 instead if you believe you see him as he is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, a green long-sleeve shirt with a zipper and muck boots, police said.