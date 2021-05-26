Police: Former Clarks Summit woman reported missing in Philadelphia found

May 26—A former Clarks Summit woman who was reported missing in Philadelphia has been located, borough police said.

The department received notification Wednesday morning regarding the whereabouts of Shelli Prynkiewicz, 32, Police Chief Chris Yarns said.

"We know where she is. We know she's safe," Yarns said. "Our search is over."

Prynkiewicz, who lived on South State Street before recently moving to Philadelphia, disappeared there on May 19. That prompted borough police to issue a request for the public's help in finding her.

— DAVID SINGLETON