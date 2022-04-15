Police: Former East Lyme lifeguard set up hidden camera in beach bathroom

Apr. 15—EAST LYME — A former lifeguard at the private Old Black Point Beach Club in East Lyme is accused of secretly recording numerous female beachgoers and co-workers in a women's restroom in 2020.

Nicholas Spellman, 21, of Wilbraham, Mass., was arrested by East Lyme police Wednesday. After posting a $100,000 bond, Spellman appeared Thursday in New London Superior Court where his case was transferred to New London's Part A court for serious criminal matters.

Spellman has three other pending criminal cases, including multiple felonies, based on investigation by New London police detectives into secret recordings of women in a Connecticut College dormitory bathroom.

In court on Thursday, New London Superior Court Judge Hunchu Kwak ordered Spellman not to have contact or stalk the alleged victims in the case, not to return to the Old Black Point Beach Club and not to have unsupervised contact with minors. In the East Lyme case, Spellman faces multiple charges that include 13 counts of voyeurism and two counts each of risk of injury to a minor, eavesdropping and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday's arrest was the latest in a string of charges for the former Connecticut College student who was first arrested by New London police in September. Spellman's attorney, Michael Brown, said in court on Thursday that Spellman had since been expelled from Connecticut College but was taking online classes and working at a restaurant.

Both New London and East Lyme police have identified numerous alleged victims from the videos found on Spellman's cell phone. New London police have charged Spellman with eight counts each of disorderly conduct and voyerism, a felony, along with one count of first-degree illegal possession of child pornography.

East Lyme police have identified 13 more alleged victims from recordings taken from a camera hidden under a sink in a women's restroom in a beach house at the Old Black Point Beach Club, according to details contained in an arrest warrant affidavit in the case. The warrant was released on Thursday.

The Old Black Point Association is located at 201 Old Black Point Road. According to its website, the association is "a seaside community established in 1902 and located in the southernmost tip of Black Point." The association owns and maintains a beach, tennis courts, and maintains other outdoor activity spaces for members.

The videos found on Spellman's phone include women undressing and using the toilet and appear to contain two videos of prepubescent girls, police said. The videos were taken between June 28 and August 11, 2020, during a time when Spellman was employed as a lifeguard.

Some of the women in the videos were wearing red sweatshirts with distinctive OBP lettering, an indication they were lifeguards at Old Black Point. Spellman was wearing the same type of sweatshirt during his interview with New London police.

East Lyme Detective Jean Babcock led East Lyme's months-long investigation and performed dozens of interviews with alleged victims and reviewed 162 recordings taken from Spellman's cell phone.

East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finkelstein credited Babcock with what he called an arduous task of identifying people and discreetly sharing the videos with the potential victims. Some of those victims are from outside Connecticut and none of the people in the videos knew they were being recorded.

Finkelstein called the secret videos "the ultimate violation of their privacy, safety and security."

Through interviews with former co-workers, Babcock learned Spellman had worked at the Old Black Point Beach Club during the summer in 2019 and 2020. The supervisor of lifeguards at the beach club told police she had hired Spellman in part because she was familiar with his family, who have a summer home in Stonington.

Co-workers describe Spellman as very quiet and often on his phone. Several co-workers had noticed him entering the women's restrooms on different occasions but said it was also the duty of lifeguards to check both the men's and women's restrooms.

Spellman, in February of 2020, provided a statement to police through his attorney, Michael Brown. Police said Spellman, in his statement, admitted to setting up the hidden camera but had no intention of recording minors or any plans to disseminate the recordings.

A representative from the Old Black Point Beach Association could not be reached for comment.

Spellman is due to appear in court again on May 2.

