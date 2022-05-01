Police: Former EC man repeatedly sexually assaulted girl

Apr. 30—EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire man repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl at an Eau Claire apartment beginning when she was nine years old, police say.

Larry M. Larson, 52, now of Sioux Falls, S.D., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with four felony charges: two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13, and one count each of repeated sexual assault of a child and causing a child under age 13 to view or listen to sexual activity.

A warrant was issued for Larson's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girl was interviewed by police in February after they were assigned to this sexual assault complaint in December.

The girl told police the assaults occurred in 2017 and 2018. The girl said Larson used to live with one of her family members.

The girl said the sexual assault incidents primarily involved Larson making her touch his genitals multiple times. Larson would always keep his clothes on but expose his genitals.

At one point, the girl said, Larson also began to kiss her and she didn't feel well when this was happening.

The girl said Larson never touched her sexually.

Police interviewed Larson on April 19.

Larson initially denied exposing his genitals to the girl but admitted to massaging or caressing her back.

Larson admitted this was wrong and said he most likely would have stopped if the girl had asked him to.

Larson said he never considered his contact with the girl as a sexual thing. He described it as being a "curious, soft skin, caring kind of thing."

Larson then eventually said he allowed the girl to touch his genitals. He said he wanted to see if the girl was curious.

Larson said everything the girl had told authorities was true.

Sexually-related incidents with the girl never crossed his mind until he started to caress her shoulders and back, Larson said.

If convicted of the charges, Larson could be sentenced to up to 112 years in prison.