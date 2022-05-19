Police: former local store manager facing felony charges for pocketing nearly $20,000 from business

A former Dollar General store manager is facing theft charges after police said he stole upward of $18,000.

”For several nights in a row, he started to just accumulate the money and ultimately wrote a note and then never came back to work,” Trooper Steve Limani said.

Austin Rider is facing felony charges for allegedly pocketing the cash.

Rider worked as a general manager at the Dollar General store off of Route 22 in Salem Township.

Instead of dropping off the nightly deposit bags, police said he would pocket the cash, himself — to the tune of about $18,000 dollars.

”Also, [we] did our investigation with the camera security system at the Dollar General which clearly depicts him at the end of each night taking the money,” Limani said.

”It’s even harder to believe somebody would do something like this because you know you’re going to get caught.”

He left an apology note for coworkers, and allegedly said he needed the money to move to Colorado.

Police said Rider returned about $1,700 dollars to the store and promised to pay the rest back, but gave the money away to random people.

”He, at least, acknowledges the fact that he made a mistake and was apologetic, it still doesn’t take the fact that were missing $18,000 some odd dollars,” Limani explained.

Channel 11 reached out to Rider.

He did not want to talk in person, but said:

”What was in the reports was all there is to say. There’s nothing else to say.”

Rider doesn’t have any criminal history.

He is due in court next month.

