Police: Former NH rep. threatened to 'assassinate' Hassan

Jun. 24—SEABROOK — A former state representative was charged with criminal threatening and ordered to stay away from U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan after police say the local man threatened to "assassinate" her earlier this year.

Richard Morris, 66, of 8 Lawrence St. was arrested May 4 and charged with criminal threatening against a person and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned the next day in Hampton District Court and released on personal recognizance.

While awaiting trial, Morris was ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from Hassan, not enter any offices affiliated with her, and not create social media posts involving the senator. Morris, a former Yankee Fisherman Cooperative employee, also was ordered not to enter any property owned by the fishing company.

Morris had been harassing fellow employees, fishermen and customers for the previous four months, according to court documents.

"He has ranted continuously about the fishing industry and lack of New Hampshire government, as well as Washington, D.C. His main objective is to take down or as quoted 'assassinate Maggie' i.e. Maggie Hassan," a former Yankee Fisherman Cooperative employee told Seabrook police Officer Tyler Houldsworth, according to his report.

"While I understand his enthusiasm towards helping the fishing industry, his aggressive and raw passion is unsettling with anyone who comes in contact with him," the employee also told Houldsworth.

Morris' arrest came on the same day Hassan was to visit the cooperative May 4.

"While in the area, Officer (John) Mounsey informed units that the Yankee COOP store had received a phone call from Richard Morris stating he was headed to the area to arrest Senator Hassan," Houldsworth wrote in his report. Seabrook police had by that time issued an arrest warrant for Morris as well as a no trespassing order for the cooperative.

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser tracked down Morris' car in Hampton and held him there until Mounsey arrived to arrest him.

Morris was arraigned the next morning for "knowingly threatening to commit assault against Maggie Hassan with the purpose to terrorize her, in that the defendant did make a statement regarding his intention to 'take care of her for all of the fishing industry' and has made past statements about possible assassination attempts on her," the criminal complaint reads.

Morris was a state representative in the early 2000s. In 2008, Hampton police dropped drug possession and trespassing charges against Morris.

Hassan, a Democrat, has served in the U.S. Senate since 2017 and before that was the governor from 2013-17. Hassan has also announced she will be seeking another six-year term in the Senate in 2022.