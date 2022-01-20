Police: Former pastor forged receipts, spent church money on triathlon gear, gift cards

Mark Milatz, former pastor of Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Brighton, abruptly resigned in December 2018.

More than three years later, he is charged with embezzling more $50,000 in his role as pastor.

An investigation revealed "Milatz transferred funds between his bank accounts and the church accounts," Michigan State Police Trooper Joe Pendergraff testified during a hearing that led to charges on Jan. 5.

Pendergraff said the former pastor had embezzled an "undetermined amount, under $100,000 but more than $50,000."

When Milatz resigned, a letter was sent to parishioners in which Milatz said he "acted unwisely" and made decisions he regretted.

"I have expressed sincere repentance to our Board of Directors, and I have made amends where possible. Now, I ask your forgiveness," he wrote in the letter.

According to a Michigan State Police report, Milatz met with church staff, board members and the church's attorney prior to his resignation to discuss "suspected misuse of funds."

"Milatz resigned and expressed interest in paying the church back and a private settlement due to 'false receipts and a huge number of gift cards.'"

Milatz was advised "the Michigan State Police will be contacted regarding further investigation," MSP Det. Sgt. Angela Hunt wrote in the report.

Public records indicate Milatz moved from Livingston County to Wisconsin shortly after resigning as pastor.

"This was a long time coming," Robert Morad, Milatz's attorney, said. "We are hoping we can put this matter behind him."

'Blatant criminal activity'

Milatz is accused of embezzling more than $250,000 from the church between 2011 and 2018, according to the report.

The state's statute of limitations for embezzlement is six years, which means he cannot face charges for the alleged thefts in the earlier years.

"After review of the records provided by SOTL, it was determined although many charges made by Milatz throughout his years with SOTL are questionable, violate church policy, and border legitimate reasons this investigation will be focused on blatant criminal activity by Milatz within the statute of limitations between May 2015 through November 2018," Hunt wrote in the report.

On June 12, 2017, the Shepherd of the Lakes board members approved an additional monthly stipend of $1,000 for Milatz, to be paid while the associate pastor position was open. The additional stipend should have been paid from July 2017 to November 2017.

However, Milatz received the additional $1,000 starting in May 2017 after he instructed the church's financial assistant to initiate payments, according to the report. He also told staff to continue the stipend until November 2018, the month his alleged embezzlement was discovered.

During his final two years as senior pastor, Milatz increased his own annual salary from $84,271.92, to $100,800. He decreased his salary to $91,999.92 prior to his resignation, according to financial records.

'Unusual charges'

The church's former bookkeeper told police she noticed "two unusual charges every month including a $1,000 charge to Costco for organic meat and a $500 charge to VG' s for Visa cards that were being charged to Christian Care."

According to the report, the bookkeeper brought the suspicious charges to the attention of another employee, who then contacted Milatz and the charges stopped. But not before he had purchased $6,000 in gift cards.

The bookkeeper told police Milatz would submit receipts and issue reimbursement checks to himself on occasion.

She "stated all of Milatz's reimbursements were approved by the business manager so she continued the practice even though she thought it was unusual. Including him purchasing a wet suit and bike for a triathlon he did that was not related to the church," the report stated.

Milatz would take Meijer and Kohl's gift cards that were to be used for the church and use them himself, according to the report.

Fake receipts, missing fundraising funds

The former pastor also submitted fake receipts for book materials from Concordia Publishing House in excess of $4,000, according to the report.

Milatz would copy and paste former receipts from the publishing house and submit them to the church for reimbursement despite the fact the company normally billed the church directly.

"Milatz acknowledged that the Concordia receipts were not valid receipts and he produced approximately 20 fake receipts," Hunt wrote in the report.

He is also accused of pocketing a portion of funds raised for a parishioner following an automobile crash. Milatz was tasked with presenting the parishioner with $2,000 raised through donations; he gave the man $1,500.

At the time Milatz told organizers he did not know where the $500 had gone.

"I can only think that money was dropped at some point, though I can't image how. I want to assure you with every fiber of my being that I did not do anything duplicitous with the money," he wrote in an email to one of fundraisers.

In an Oct. 2021 interview with police, Milatz admitted taking the missing $500 from the envelope intended for the parishioner in need.

Apology

Milatz apologized to the church, board members and parishioners in a statement given to police last year.

"I acknowledged my wrongdoing in that I received a monetary stipend for a longer period of time than intended, I falsified receipts and obtained money from the Church to which I was not entitled, and I used the church credit card for items such as gift cards for my own personal use," he wrote in the statement.

Milatz said he was "selfish" and "not healthy" during his time at the church.

"Struggles with anxiety and depression led to the abuse of alcohol and other toxic behaviors," he wrote. "One bad decision eventually led to another, and before long I lost myself. I held a position of trust, and I grieve how I betrayed my calling."

Milatz said in the report he is willing to plead guilty and provide payment for things he purchased for himself,

He is scheduled to be arraigned on charges on Feb. 4.

