EVANSVILLE — An Evansville Police Department spokesperson said a recently fired employee of the North Burkhardt Road PetSmart entered the store Thursday evening and lit themselves on fire.

The spokesperson, EPD Sgt. Anna Gray, told the Courier & Press the former employee was reportedly armed with two knives but did not threaten customers or employees. The person was not identified by police.

Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch said the incident occurred around 6:33 p.m.

After entering the store, the former employee allegedly doused themselves in a flammable liquid and lit themselves on fire. Gray said bystanders rushed to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

According to Gray, first responders transported the former employee to an Evansville-area hospital for burn treatment.

No patrons or other PetSmart employees were injured, according to the EPD.

Gray said the individual will likely receive a mental health evaluation while hospitalized. As of Thursday evening, police have not filed any charges in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Police: Former PetSmart employee lit self on fire in store