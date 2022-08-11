Police: Former Seahawk Lynch ‘asleep behind the wheel’ at time of DUI arrest

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was found asleep behind the wheel of his car when he was arrested Tuesday for suspected DUI in Las Vegas, according to the police report filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

In the report, the officer notes that Lynch’s driver’s door was open as he leaned back in his seat, asleep.

The officer observed that Lynch “would speak and then fall back asleep several times throughout the encounter” and noticed a strong alcoholic odor coming from the car, his person and his breath. The officer also said that Lynch had watery, bloodshot eyes and only had one shoe on.

According to the report, Lynch told the officer that he was not drinking and that he doesn’t do drugs, but that he had stolen the car.

The officer asked Lynch to exit the car, at which point Lynch refused and became uncooperative.

Due to Lynch’s nature, the officer was not able to complete any field sobriety tests.

Lynch was placed under arrest for DUI just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday and taken to the City of Las Vegas Jail.

Lynch’s attorneys Richard A. Schonfeld and David Z. Chesnoff offered this statement Thursday: “Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather, the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

