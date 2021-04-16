Police: Former Smiling Moose manager embezzled thousands

Apr. 16—EAU CLAIRE — A manager of the former Smiling Moose Rocky Mountain Deli in downtown Eau Claire embezzled between $5,000 and $10,000 from the eatery, police said.

Aaron M. Haas, 38, 1902 Benton Ave., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting.

Haas is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

The owner of the Smiling Moose Deli contacted Eau Claire police in May 2018 because Haas, who was the eatery's manager for about a year, embezzled money in numerous forms.

The owner said that in the summer of 2017, two change orders went missing within a two-month period. Each change order was about $150.

Haas blamed the courier service. The owner found this unlikely because the deli had no difficulty with the courier before.

The owner said he also began to see increases in the reported inventory on hand at the deli.

Historically, the business would have $6,000 to $7,000 worth of inventory at any given time.

That number progressively increased after Haas took over as manager and reached a peak of about $12,000 in December 2017 and January 2018.

The owner said the reported sales at the store do not support that large of an inventory and would have required several semi-truck loads of product to maintain those levels.

The owner sent a regional manager to the store to conduct his own inventory of product. Three hours after Haas conducted his inventory to total $12,000, the regional manager's inventory showed about $5,000 worth of food not accounted for.

The owner said Haas was also likely stealing tips.

From January to April in 2018, the total tips paid to employees was $3,057. That amount is less that the total amount of tips that were given with credit cards, which was $3,508.

That did not include cash tips, which would have increased the overall total for tips.

The owner said it appeared no cash tips were deposited during the time Haas was manager.

The owner also believed Haas had padded his mileage reimbursement claims by nearly $120.

Police conducted a records check and discovered that Haas' driver's license was revoked during the time he was deli manager because of a drunken driving conviction. Police learned Haas did not have a valid license since February 2014.

If convicted, Haas could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.