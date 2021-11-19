Police: Former Taylor volunteer fire chief accused of stealing $317,000 from department

The former chief of the Taylor Volunteer Fire Department is accused of stealing $317,000 from the unit, according to a police news release.

Billy Dale Hughes Jr. was charged with theft, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. The Taylor Volunteer Fire Department, now known as the Avery-Pickett Fire Department, provides survive to the areas of unincorporated Williamson County that surround Taylor.

It is not associated with the city of Taylor's municipal fire department.

An investigation that began in October 2020 showed that Hughes opened a joint bank account in the name of the Taylor Volunteer Fire Department before he was named as chief in 2015, the release said.

The Taylor Police Department helped investigate the case of former volunteer fire chief Billy Hughes Jr.

It said no other members of the volunteer fire department had access to the bank account.

READ: Ex-Austin Energy Employee accused of stealing $130k in items from utility

Bank records showed Hughes made cash withdrawals of $56,900 between August 2014 and October of 2020 and deposited them into his own account, the release said.

It said that between 2016 and 2019 Hughes also withdrew $173,200 from the bank account through checks and deposited the money into his own account.

Between July 2019 and October 2020, Hughes transferred $87,000 from the volunteer fire department bank account into his account, police said.

Hughes also used a debit card associated with the volunteer fire department bank account for unauthorized purchases totaling $50,583 in and around the Celina area north of Dallas, according to police. He also used money from the volunteer fire department bank account to pay off personal credit card debt as well, the release said.

Former Taylor Volunteer Fire Department Chief Billy Hughes Jr. is accused of stealing $317,000 from the department's bank account, police said.

It said the total amount of unauthorized transfers, checks, debit card transactions, and cash withdrawals discovered was approximately $317,000.

Hughes also received $43,600 from the Texas Forest Service for training that never took place for volunteer firefighters, the release said. It said records from the Forest Service showed he submitted applications for training reimbursement on approximately 16 occasions between 2015 and 2020.

Story continues

More: Number of Texans in hospital for COVID at 2,681; Austin area remains in Stage 3

"Written statements were obtained from six people that stated they either never attended the training or never completed the training for which Hughes Jr. submitted the applications," the release said.

The investigation into Hughes was done by the Taylor Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

Hughes was released from the Williamson County Jail on Thursday after posting bail set at $75,000.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police: Former Taylor Volunteer Fire Chief stole $317K from department