Police: Former Tolland teacher charged with sex assault

Apr. 7—TOLLAND — A former teacher at Tolland High School has been arrested on charges of forced sexual assault of a former student, state police officials say.

School Superintendent Walter Willet, in a letter that went out to parents Friday afternoon, said the former teacher, Kris Coffey, was arrested as a result of an investigation by the Connecticut State Police for an incident that took place years ago involving a student that attended the high school at the time.

State Police at the Troop C barracks said Coffey was charged with two counts of sexual assault, and sexual assault with force.

Details of the case were not yet available on the Judicial Department's website.

According to state police, Coffey is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Vernon Superior Court on Tuesday.

Willet said the school system was made aware of the investigation on Feb. 26, and Coffey was immediately placed on administrative leave. He soon resigned from Tolland Public Schools, Willet said.

The district was not aware of the incident when it was originally reported to have occurred, he added.

The Department of Children and Families are also investigating, alongside State Police, Willet said.

Willet said state police advised him the charges at this time do not involve any current Tolland students.

In 2016 Coffey was suspended without pay for five days for continually failing to follow protocol and make reports to the administration on "information related to the safety of students."

Willet said school counselors, psychologists, and social workers will be available to students, as well as school programming to support the mental health, safety and welfare of the students, through the school break next week and beyond.

During the school break, counselors can be reached at 860-870-6850 extension 1.

Jamila covers Coventry and Tolland for the Journal Inquirer.