Police in Fort Worth investigating two shootings Monday evening, one a homicide

Detectives in Fort Worth are investigating two shootings that happened around 6:35 p.m. Monday evening, according to news releases from police.

Police responded to calls about a shooting near the intersection of Martin Street and Miller Avenue at 6:37 p.m., where they found at least one person dead. Police said other details were not immediately available.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Another shooting at 6:33 p.m. sent one person to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to the news release.

Officers were dispatched to Cobb Park, in the 2700 block of Cobb Park Drive West, where they were unable to locate a victim or a suspect but heard from multiple witnesses that a shooting had happened there. Police were told the victim may have gone to the hospital in a private vehicle. The officers were able to find the crime scene.

John Peter Smith Hospital reported to police just before 7 p.m. that a man with several gunshot wounds had arrived in unknown condition. He was shot twice in the left arm and three times in the torso, according to the news release.

Officers were able to confirm that the man who arrived at the hospital was the same person shot in the 2700 block of Cobb Park Drive West, according to police. Gun violence detectives are investigating.