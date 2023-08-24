Police Fortify Barricades in Atlanta Ahead of Trump's Surrender

A mixture of media, protesters, and Donald Trump supporters gathered near the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday, August 24, ahead of the former president’s expected arrival to surrender to authorities.

Trump was indicted on racketeering and conspiracy charges after prosecutors alleged the former president and his allies “willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.”

Several Trump associates, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, were booked on Wednesday and had their mugshots taken.

The former president said on Truth Social that he would surrender in Atlanta at 7:30 pm on Thursday.

Footage taken by Brendan Gutenschwager shows officials filling barricades with water to fortify them near the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful