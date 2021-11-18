Police: Foul play suspected in death of inmate

Nov. 18—BUNKER HILL — State police say they suspect foul play led to the death of a 43-year-old inmate found injured Wednesday at Miami Correctional Facility.

Police say corrections officers found Leo Cullen severely injured in the north housing unit dayroom at around 10:04 a.m. Despite medical intervention by prison staff members, Cullen succumbed to his injuries, according to a release.

Investigators say they suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide. An autopsy will be conducted.

Police said the case is an active investigation and no more information will be released at this time.

According to records on the Indiana Department of Correction's website, Cullen was sentenced in January 2017 to 13 years in prison for an armed robbery conviction out of Tippecanoe County.

The investigation comes after two other attacks were reported at the prison in the last three months.

Matthew Koch, 42, was found dead inside his cell at around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5. An autopsy revealed he died from multiple sharp force trauma wounds.

On Aug. 8, three staff members were assaulted and received injuries at the prison.

Another assault was reported in March, when video footage showed a corrections officer speaking to offender Levi Greenup, who reached through the broken window of his cell and stabbed the officer with a handmade shank, according to a probable cause affidavit.

