Police: Foul play suspected after old skeletal remains found in Wayne County

David Singleton, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·1 min read

May 21—State police are investigating and suspect foul play after the discovery of human skeletal remains in a wooded rural area near the village of Milanville in Wayne County.

The remains, determined by a forensic anthropologist to be those of a middle-aged white female, appear to have been there for close to 20 years, state police at Honesdale said.

At this time, foul play is suspected in the woman's death, police said.

The remains were found Tuesday, and state police K-9s and forensic specialists worked at the scene over a two-day period, police said. Complete forensic testing will be completed at multiple laboratories across the country.

State police asked anyone with information to contact the Honesdale barracks at 570-353-7126.

— DAVID SINGLETON

