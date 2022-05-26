Police say they found 2 human trafficking victims at Oshkosh business Oriental Spa

OSHKOSH – Two women who police believe are human trafficking victims were found at an Oshkosh business after police executed a search warrant.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, detectives have been investigating Oriental Spa, 1000 Oregon St. Video surveillance at the business found only men entering and leaving the building.

Staff from the Oshkosh-based nonprofit organization Damascus Road Project assisted with providing services for the victims, police said.

Oshkosh police also executed a search warrant at a nearby residence where the women were living, and Manitowoc police served a search warrant at the home of Oriental Spa's owners in Manitowoc.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Oshkosh Police Department asks anyone with information to call 920-236-5700. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the P3 App.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh police find two human trafficking victims at Oriental Spa