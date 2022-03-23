Police found Anchorage man dead in tote box in garage of home, charges say

Mar. 23—An Anchorage man was discovered dead in a tote box in the garage of a Muldoon home after officials noticed his ankle monitor had stopped changing locations, charging documents said.

Pretrial Enforcement Division officers noticed on Sunday that 27-year-old Keenan Wegener's ankle monitoring device had not moved in two days, according to a sworn affidavit signed by Anchorage Police Detective David Cordie. Wegener was ordered to take part in electronic monitoring as part of his conditions of release in an open case involving a burglary charge.

Two officers then went to Wegener's home, on the 1800 block of Kalgin Street, where his monitor was located, the affidavit said.

The monitor could be heard pinging from the garage area when officers arrived, the charges said. The owner of the home allowed officers access to the basement area of the house and a doorway leading to the garage, the affidavit said.

In the garage, a large tote on the floor held a body, Cordie wrote. There were signs of a beating, according to the affidavit.

In an interview, the homeowner told police that several men had been arguing at the home on Friday, the affidavit said. Adam Pringle, 39, came upstairs at one point and told her he'd knocked out Wegener and asked her for medical help because she is a nurse, the charges said.

Daniel Rocero, 44, then came upstairs and said Wegener wasn't breathing and the homeowner told them to call 911, Cordie wrote. She did not go downstairs and said she was afraid of Pringle and Rocero.

Pringle was also wearing an ankle monitor as part of a pretrial agreement on two open cases involving charges of burglary and driving under the influence. His location was recorded at the home on Kalgin Street for several hours on Friday, including about an hour after Wegener's monitor had recorded its last movement, Cordie wrote.

Both Pringle and Rocero were arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and are being held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

Charging documents did not include a possible motive for the alleged killing.