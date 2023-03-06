Police found the body of a missing Greenfield man in Kentucky; a California man has been arrested for his murder

A body found in Kentucky has been identified as that of a missing Greenfield man and a California man has been arrested for his murder, authorities say.

On Feb. 22, Kentucky State Police received information that an individual located possible human remains on Betty Sparkman Road in Metcalfe County, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.

Metcalfe County is in south-central Kentucky, about 35 miles east of Bowling Green.

KSP troopers and detectives responded to the area and confirmed the remains were human. Using DNA testing, the state medical examiner’s office was able to identify the body to be that of Corey Nathan Hart, 35, of Greenfield.

KSP began investigating Hart’s disappearance after receiving a call from the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 11, 2022, requesting help finding Hart, who was reported missing from a residence on Breeding Road in Metcalfe County.

During the investigation, KSP detectives obtained information that led to the issuance of an arrest warrant charging Christopher Leon, 38, of Calipatria, California, with Hart’s murder.

State police arrested Leon on Feb. 23 in Lexington.

Leon remains in the Fayette County Detention Center and the investigation is continuing, according to the release.

