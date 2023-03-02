Police found gun, knives in accused killer Bryan Kohberger's car and home, documents show

Mar. 2—Investigators seized a gun, knives and multiple articles of clothing during a search of accused killer Bryan Kohberger's home and vehicle, according to a search warrant inventory.

The inventory, part of the final batch of documents related to Kohberger's Dec. 30 arrest at his home in Monroe County, was released Thursday by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

Kohberger was extradited after his arrest to Latah County, Idaho, where he faces first-degree murder charges in the Nov. 15 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

In all, state and federal investigators collected dozens of items from Kohberger's Chestnuthill Twp. house and his 2015 Hyundai Elantra when they executed the search warrant Dec. 30.

Kohberger drove the Elantra home earlier in December from Pullman, Washington, where he was a graduate student at Washington State University.

Among the items seized were a .40-caliber handgun and at least three knives — one a Smith & Wesson pocket knife, a Taylor cutlery knife with a leather sheath and a third knife with no further description. Investigators also found several items of dark clothing, including black masks and black gloves.

Some of the items seized, such as notebooks and textbooks, appeared to relate to Kohberger's schoolwork.

