Police found knives, computers, face masks during search of Kohberger’s Pennsylvania home

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Police seized weapons including knives and a handgun, in addition to a litany of Bryan Kohberger’s personal effects, during a search of his parents’ Pennsylvania home, according to an expanded list of items from an unsealed warrant released Thursday and obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Among the more than 70 items that Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI sought and took from the Monroe County home during Kohberger’s Dec. 30 arrest were his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra, several computers and a hard drive, a cellphone, dark clothes and two black face masks. The seized weapons included a Glock 22 handgun with three empty magazines, a Smith & Wesson pocket knife, a Taylor cutlery knife with leather sheath and an unlabeled knife as the first of 69 listed items, plus his car.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested and is charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus rental home in Moscow. The victims were U of I seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, each 21, junior Xana Kernodle, 20, and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20.

The latest documents, which separate Kohberger’s car and detail its contents, are the second release of unsealed search warrants this week. The prior release showed police took from the suspect a DNA swab of his mouth, clothing and shoes as they took him into custody.

University of Idaho homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Dec. 30 and appeared in Monroe County Court on Jan. 4.

Law enforcement raided the single-family home of Kohberger’s parents at about 1:25 a.m. on the second to last day of 2022. Kohberger was a graduate student in Washington State University’s criminal justice and criminology department and in the Poconos at the time visiting his family during winter break.