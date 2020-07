Miramar police are trying to find the parents of a young boy who was found wandering alone Sunday morning.

According to police, the child was found at about 8:50 a.m., wandering alone, in the the 1800 block of Southwest 68th Avenue. As of 5 p.m., his parents or guardians had not been located.

“Anyone with information on his, his parents or guardian’s identity is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at at 954-602-4000,” police said in a statement.