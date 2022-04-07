Police found mail, checks, and credit cards during arrest of suspected mail thief

Apr. 6—SALEM — A post card. Checks and deposit receipts. A box containing five pairs of eyeglasses.

And five credit or debit cards in the names of five different people, none of them Wensly Plaisir, according to a police report.

Those were among the items found by police after spotting and stopping Plaisir, 22, of 50 Palmer St., Apt. 13, Salem, early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Tremont and School streets.

Plaisir is now being held in custody in what is commonly known as a "mailbox fishing" scheme. Salem Police and the United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating, police said Tuesday evening.

A neighbor with home security cameras had spotted Plaisir approaching a mailbox outside "Your Neighborhood Market" just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. She called police.

She later provided video that, according to a police report, showed a red Kia with Maryland plates pull into the parking lot. A couple of minutes later, a man approached the box briefly, then ran back to his car as another vehicle passed by. Moments later the man was back at the box, then pulled something out.

Patrolman Matthew Fisher happened to be nearby and arrived just as the Kia was pulling out of the parking lot. Fisher stopped the car.

It appears Plaisir was about to head to the Gallows Hill neighborhood — on one of the two phones found in the Kia, police noticed active GPS directions to an address where another mailbox is located.

Later on Tuesday, Plaisir entered pleas of not guilty to four counts of larceny, five counts of receiving a stolen credit card, breaking into a depository, driving after license suspension and possession of a burglarious tool.

That tool: a long black shoelace, with a partially-full dish soap bottle tied to the end and three glue traps attached to it. Police found it sitting in a metal paint tray on the passenger side floor of the Kia.

Police believe Plaisir would drop the shoelace into mailboxes, then pull it out, along with mail that had become stuck to the glue traps.

A Salem District Court judge set his bail at $2,500 cash, but revoked Plaisir's release in an unrelated Dorchester gun case, meaning Plaisir will remain in custody for at least 90 days.

A status hearing in the case was scheduled for May 4.

After police posted information about the incident on social media Tuesday evening, several residents described finding a sticky substance on other mailboxes around the city.

Police asked anyone with information on mailbox fishing thefts to call their criminal investigation division at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.

Police are urging anyone who may have been the victim of mailbox fishing or mail theft to contact either the U.S. Postal Service at 877-876-2455 or the Salem Police Department at 978-744-1212.

The U.S. Postal Service has been retrofitting many older mailboxes with new slots that are just wide enough to slide a letter through, some with metal pieces inside that further hinder someone trying to pull something out.

On its website, the postal service also recommends that people put their mail in mailboxes boxes as close to the regular collection time as possible, or bring it inside the post office directly to mail.

Reports from around the country in recent years cite incidents in which thieves have targeted mailboxes around certain times of the month when people might be mailing rent or mortgage checks or tax payments.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

