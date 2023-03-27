Police found Nashville Christian school shooter's manifesto and maps
The heavily armed person killed during a deadly school shooting in Nashville left behind a manifesto and map outlining their intentions, police said.
The heavily armed person killed during a deadly school shooting in Nashville left behind a manifesto and map outlining their intentions, police said.
Ryan Yamamoto reports on latest multi-casualty mass shooting at a school in Nashville (3-27-2023)
Three children and three adults were fatally wounded by a suspect who opened fire at a private Christian school on Monday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. Photo: Jonathan Mattise/Associated Press
Ashlie Ruth Clark, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree attempted robbery after biting off part of a security guard's earlobe at a Nordstrom in Oregon.
Authorities in Nashville give an update on a school shooting that left seven total people dead: 3 children, 3 adults and the suspect. The alleged shooter was identified as a 28-year-old woman.
Prosecutors filed another felony charge against Xaviar Babudar, the Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic,” for allegedly removing his ankle monitor.
"I just thought it was funny to see the Pope in a funny jacket," says Pablo Xavier, who now thinks that AI shouldn't be used to create images of public figures
Prosecutors say Jason Candelario and three others attempted to rob a home on Rowe Falls Lane. It was the second crime there involving a shooting.
Nashville police confirm seven dead including shooter after Christian school shootingReuters
The Nashville shooter was a 28-year-old woman, police said. But data shows the majority of mass shootings are committed by men, usually between 18-25.
The activist urged Congress to take action after the mass shooting at a private Christian grade school in Nashville.
A 22-year-old Moscow woman and a 36-year-old Washington state man were arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance.
American Cruise Lines just announced the country’s longest-ever river cruise, departing in August 2024.
The infamous pair have been on the rocks since Super Bowl weekend, and it doesn't sound like things have gotten any better since.
A 53-year-old man asked her to help him film a video, police say.
The former assistant to Chris Beard guided the Longhorns to the Elite Eight while working as interim head coach
Caitlin Clark is transcending sports right now with her play. She has drawn praise from the best of the best, most recently Lebron James.
Cole Hauser celebrated his 48th birthday this week. The Yellowstone star shared the screen with Matthew McConaughey in Dazed & Confused.
The first British Challenger 2 battle tanks have arrived in Ukraine in a major boost for its armoured forces ahead of a planned spring offensive.
Rep. James Comer said Sunday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "doesn't have the luxury" to refuse to testify before Congress about his probe of former President Trump.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, was under an FBI counterintelligence inquiry into allegations about her connections in her home country of Czechoslovakia in the 1990s, according to excerpts from her FBI file obtained by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Stocks Rise as Banks Sigh in Relief; Bonds R