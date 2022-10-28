Police found Paul Pelosi, suspect struggling over hammer. What we know about the attack

Police stand an a street outside the home of Paul and Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco on Friday. (Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

Details are beginning to emerge about what happened at the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early Friday morning, in which an intruder broke in and attacked her husband.

San Francisco police and other sources have offered basic details, but many questions remain unanswered.

How did the attack occur?

Authorities allege that David DePape, 42, broke into the Pelosis' sprawling home in the fashionable Pacific Heights neighborhood in the middle of the night. The exact time is unclear.

Video from the scene showed damage to a large window at the back of the home.

Officers responded around 2:27 a.m. to reports of a break-in at the address. A source said police were summoned by a 911 call, but it was not clear who made it.

They found both Paul Pelosi and a man later identified as DePape struggling for control of a hammer, San Francisco police Chief William Scott said. DePape pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and began striking him, Scott said. Officers tackled the assailant, disarmed him and took him into custody.

DePape was taken to a hospital and will be booked at the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary, authorities said.

What is the motive?

Police have said little about a motive in the attack.

A source briefed on the incident said that the assailant was in search of Nancy Pelosi and that before the assault occurred, the attacker confronted Paul Pelosi and yelled, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?"

Where was Nancy Pelosi when the attack occurred?

The House speaker was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at time of the attack, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement.

What do we know about security measures?

Nancy Pelosi has an elaborate security detail that travels with her at all times, a law enforcement source told The Times. Her San Francisco home is regularly patrolled by city police and is connected to an alarm system, the source said.

What is Paul Pelosi's condition?

Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for the Democratic speaker’s office, said Paul Pelosi was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

He was undergoing surgery Friday, but no additional details were provided.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.