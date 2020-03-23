Police found shot houses and cars. Later, they found a homicide victim.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide Sunday night in the 5500 block of Ilford Street, off The Plaza.

Police said they responded at about 11 p.m. to reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived, CMPD said, they found two houses and three unoccupied cars that had been shot into but no victims.

About ten minutes later, police said, they learned that a victim, 20-year-old Tyree McIntyre, had been driven to the hospital by acquaintances. McIntyre died of his injuries early Monday morning, officials said.

“The initial investigation has indicated that the victim was standing outside of a residence on Ilford Street when he was shot by the unknown suspect(s),” CMPD said.

No arrests had been made by midday Monday.

An investigation is continuing. Authorities ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.