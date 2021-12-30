Police say they found small hazardous device in stolen U-Haul in Lexington neighborhood

Lexington police said they found a small hazardous device in a stolen U-Haul in the Cardinal Valley area Wednesday afternoon and were able to defuse the situation without any injuries or further incidents.

Police received a tip about the stolen vehicle and found it on Cambridge Drive, police said. During the followup investigation, officers found what was described as a small homemade box of hazardous materials in the vehicle.

The area was subsequently cordoned off and the hazardous device team was called to the scene, per police. The team took care of the situation but part of Cambridge Drive was shut down for a few hours during the operation.

Police didn’t have any details about what the device was.

William Fields, 42, and Brandi Sanders, 27, were booked into the Fayette County Detention Center later Wednesday in connection to the incident. Fields was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile $10,000 < $1 million, third degree use of a weapon of mass destruction and one drug-related charge. Sanders was charged with one count of receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.