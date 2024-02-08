Police found a suspected killer 30 years after South Austin murder. Then he died.

After nearly 30 years, it seemed justice could be coming for the family of Bert Allen Mann, who was killed at his South Austin home in 1994 after a burglary turned deadly.

With 20 different detectives working on the case at various times, Austin police with the cold case unit finally tied the killing to one person: Kenneth Wayne Robbins, a long-haul truck driver living in Lubbock.

Austin detectives needed a sample of his DNA to compare with the one taken from the crime scene at 2510 Star Grass Circle in 1994. On Sept. 8, 2023, Detective Joseph Jedynak took Robbins' DNA sample after securing a warrant. He told reporters in a news conference on Thursday that Robbins had declined to say anything about the case.

The DNA matched. But police received a call from the trucking company days later, on Sept. 13. Robbins' truck hadn't moved in days from the same place in Weatherford, a city west of Fort Worth.

Austin police Sgt. Melanie Rodriguez speaks at a news conference Wednesday with Assistant Police Chief Eric Fitzgerald about the cold case 1994 murder of Bert Allen Mann. A suspect, Kenneth Wayne Robbins, was identified by a recent DNA test, but he then took his own life before being arrested.

Weatherford police found the truck, along with Robbins' body inside. He killed himself, police said.

Mann's family "was happy they finally found out what happened," Jedynak said. "But not with the end result of him taking his life."

American-Statesman archives from the time show that Mann was a 46-year-old clothes salesman who lived in South Austin at the time of his death. His wife found him when she returned home on that day in May 1994.

DNA evidence linked Kenneth Wayne Robbins, shown in a 1993 mug shot, to the 1994 slaying of Bert Allen Mann, police say.

Detectives at the time put out a call for help identifying the suspect, noting that police were "very concerned that we catch this person as soon as possible."

When Austin police established the cold case unit in 2005, Mann's case became one of the hundreds that began to be looked at with a fresh set of eyes.

That year, Austin police sent the DNA profile to a national registry to see if a match came from any other person convicted of a crime, Sgt. Melanie Rodriguez said. Nothing came from that attempt.

While police can now identify the man who they believe killed Bert Allen Mann in his South Austin home in 1994, police Sgt. Melanie Rodriguez said of Mann's family, "I don't know if any of those answers would ever be sufficient for their grief."

Fast forward to March 2023, and Austin police sent the DNA to Bode Technology, which narrowed it down to a single possible person: Robbins.

During a news conference Thursday, police displayed a mugshot photo of Robbins from 1993 in Austin. Police did not say what specific crimes Robbins had been arrested for previously, but Jedynak said they were "nonviolent."

Jedynak said he wrote a first-degree capital murder charge, although it was never filed. Had the circumstances been different, police would have brought Robbins back to Travis County to be prosecuted.

But that won't happen now. And it's likely Mann's widow and sister will never know why their loved one was killed, Rodriguez said, but they do now know who the primary suspect is.

"I don't know," Rodriguez said, "if any of those answers would ever be sufficient for their grief."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police identified killer in 30 year-old murder. Then he died.