Police make four arrests in two separate Brooklyn murders

Four men have been arrested for their involvement in two separate Brooklyn murders, police said Wednesday.

Ezequiel Delamerced, 29, was nabbed for the most recent incident, which left 33-year-old Javier Sanchez dead after a Bushwick robbery turned fatal, according to cops.

Sanchez lived less than two blocks from the BP gas station on Myrtle Ave. near Irving Ave. where several people confronted him around 4:05 a.m. Sept. 3, authorities previously said.

The struggle, which was caught on grainy surveillance footage, shows the men approaching Sanchez in the parking lot before he was knocked to the ground. The injured man gets up and heads toward the man, but he falls to the pavement.

Medics rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital Center with a gunshot wound to the head, but he could not be saved.

Sanchez moved to the city just over a year before he was killed. His 4-year-old daughter and mother still live in Ecuador, his cousin told the Daily News last month.

Delamerced was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

His arrest was the second police have made in Sanchez’s murder. On Sept. 12, a 17-year-old boy was nabbed and hit with the same charges as Delamerced. His name was not released due to his age.

Cops are still searching for a man and woman they believe were involved in the slaying. They were identified as Gonzalo Martinez, 23, and Sherlin Licurgo Espinoza, 19.

Police have also tracked down three men involved in the Feb. 6 murder of 20-year-old Ethen Flowers.

The victim was leaving an Airbnb on Paerdegat First St. near E. 79th St. in Canarsie, where he had spent the night celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday, when shots rang out, his family told The News in February.

Three men walked up to Flowers around 10:15 a.m. and shot him in the back and both arms.

He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died.

On Wednesday morning, police arrested Horace Campbell, 21, Ray Martin, 24, and Tyrese Robinson, 21, for their involvement in Flowers’ death

Campbell and Martin were both charged with murder. Robinson was hit with a tampering with physical evidence charge.

At the family’s Downtown Brooklyn apartment Wednesday, Flowers’ older sister continued to mourn her late brother eight months after the slaying.

“It’s hard,” Ashantee Robinson told the Daily News. “It’s been a while and I’m still used to him coming home from basketball practice. It’s a lonely and empty feeling.”

Inside the home, Flowers’ childhood bedroom remained untouched.

“All of his stuff is there, but he isn’t,” said Robinson, 26. “He was only 20. He couldn’t even celebrate his 21st birthday.”

All four arraignments were pending in Brooklyn Criminal Court Wednesday evening.