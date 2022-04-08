Police: Four juveniles charged with setting three fires in Johnstown

Apr. 8—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Four juveniles have been charged with setting three fires in Johnstown in February and March, authorities said.

An 11-year-boy, a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl are accused of setting fires on Railroad and Oak streets on March 18, city police Detective Cory Adams said. The same 12-year-old girl and another 11-year-old boy are charged with setting a Dibert Street fire on Feb. 27, he said.

"They are juveniles who thought it was fun to set fires," Adams said.

Surveillance video and interviews led to the arrests, according to Adams.

The four juveniles are charged with arson and risking a catastrophe and will be prosecuted through the juvenile court system, he said.

The juveniles allegedly used matches and lighter fluid to set fire to a dumpster on Oak Street and a vacant building on Railroad Street on March 18. Adams said he was not sure how the Dibert Street building fire was started.