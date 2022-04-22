Police: Four kidnapped and held man at gunpoint in Sellersville as they drove him around and tried to rob him

Four people are accused of restraining and kidnapping a teen's ex-boyfriend in Sellersville, stealing his car, and driving it around with him in the back seat for several hours while they tried to rob him earlier this month, according to police.

Perkasie police, which covers Sellersville, said the four had the victim bound with duct tape before taking his car, with him in it, on April 2. The victim was eventually able to escape while at a gas station in the King of Prussia area.

Two teens and two adults have been charged in the incident. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy from King of Prussia, was arraigned on charges alleging he was involved in the incident. The victim's 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, who was the first to be charged, had been charged earlier this month.

Jordan Isaac Emmons, 19, of Perkasie, and Julia Rose Napoli, 19, of Quakertown, were charged a few days later.

Napoli is charged with felonies of kidnapping, robbery, theft and receiving stolen property, as well as misdemeanors of unlawful restraint, theft, receiving stolen property, making terroristic threats, simple assault and false imprisonment. The other three are charged with conspiracy to commit those offenses.

Napoli, Emmons and the 17-year-old girl were sent to Bucks County Prison on 10% of $500,000 bail. The 17-year-old boy remains free on $250,000 unsecured bail.

Perkasie police said the teen girl convinced the victim, her ex-boyfriend, to drive from Phoenixville, Chester County, to her home in Sellersville, to "hook up," about 5 a.m. on April 2. He met her in the 300 block of Hughes Avenue, and she and Napoli got into his car, where they told him they wanted to have sex, and bound him up with duct tape, according to authorities.

While he initially agreed, the victim then became uncomfortable and tried to break free, but Emmons and the 17-year-old boy arrived and told him to stop, police said. They entered the car and began driving it around the area, court documents allege.

At one point the victim tried to break free, but the teen boy, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, pulled a handgun on him and told him to stop, according to police allegations.

They tried to get the victim's wallet, but he did not have it on him, according to court documents, which state they also tried, unsuccessfully, to access his bank accounts on his phone.

They drove around for a few hours, and the victim believed he was in New Jersey at one point because an attendant pumped gas for the car, police said. Eventually the 17-year-old boy who was charged in the incident was dropped off somewhere, charging documents state.

At one point, Napoli pulled a knife on him, and told him not to try anything, according to police allegations.

Throughout the alleged incident the victim asked them to let him go and take his car. After the teen boy left, the three had asked what to do with the victim, and had mentioned taking him somewhere and killing him, charging documents allege.

While at a gas station in King of Prussia, the victim was able to break free and call 911, according to police. That was about 9:30 a.m., more than four hours after he arrived in Sellersville, charging documents state.

His vehicle was later found near his apartment in Phoenixville, empty. Perkasie police searched the vehicle and found duct tape, a large knife and the victim's wallet inside the car, officials said.

The day after the incident, police went to the victim's ex-girlfriend's home, where they found her and Emmons hiding underneath a bed, according to authorities. After talking to them, police were able to identify the 17-year-old boy and Napoli as being involved, police said.

The four of them are expected to have their preliminary hearing on May 19.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Perkasie Police: Four, armed with gun and knife, kidnapped man in Sellersville