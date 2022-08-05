Police: Four killed in Butler Township Friday morning, suspect still at large

Officials are investigating after four people were killed in Butler Township in Dayton, Ohio, Friday afternoon.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Butler Township Police Department was dispatched to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place.

Officers located multiple crime scenes with a total of four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four victims were pronounced deceased at the scenes by the Butler Township Fire Department.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed the identity of the victims at this time.

Police have named Stephen Marlow, 39, as a person of interest in the shooting.

Marlow is believed to have fled the area in a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV bearing Ohio license plate JES9806.

The Butler Township Police Department contacted the Dayton Police Department Bomb Squad to ensure there are not other imminent threats to the neighborhood.

Anyone with possible information involving the shooting or the whereabouts of Marlow are asked to call 937-233-2080. Police said Marlow should not be approached as he is likely to be armed and dangerous.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Four killed in Butler Township Friday morning, suspect at large