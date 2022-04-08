Police: Four officers return fire, kill man following vehicle pursuit

Apr. 8—Four Norman police officers shot and killed a man they say fired at an officer following a vehicle pursuit Thursday.

According to an NPD news release, around 8:42 p.m. Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a person in a car that matched the description of a suspect they were searching for. Two uninvolved passengers were also riding in the suspect's car, police said.

NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen did not say why the officers were searching for the driver, other than that the driver was "a wanted violent felon." She said further details will be released as NPD's internal investigation into the pursuit and shooting allows.

As police tried to stop the driver around Alameda Street and 12th Avenue, the driver led officers on a high-speed chase onto State Highway 9, where officers unsuccessfully tried multiple tactical moves, the release says.

Officers eventually stopped the vehicle on 60th Ave. SE with a tactical move, the release states.

When the vehicle stopped, the driver reportedly exited with a gun and fired it at an officer. Four officers returned fire and killed the driver, the release states.

One of the two passengers in the car was hurt from the incident and treated for their injuries, the release says. Neither of the two passengers had any criminal involvement in the incident, preliminary investigation shows.

When asked if the shooting, tactical moves or something else caused the passenger's injuries, Jensen said the cause is under investigation.

No other motorists were hit or hurt during the pursuit, Jensen said.

The four officers who fired their weapons at the driver are on administrative assignment pending investigation, the release states. Jensen said NPD will give the results of its investigation to the Cleveland County District Attorney's office, which will determine if it will file charges.

NPD did not identify the four officers or the driver Friday afternoon. The release noted names of people involved in the incident "will be released when available."

The Transcript has requested footage of the vehicle pursuit and shooting. Jensen said NPD will provide the video "upon its availability for release," as it's part of the ongoing investigation.

The Thursday shooting is NPD's fourth use of lethal force since 2016, and the second in 2022. It's also the first time NPD has killed someone in that time frame.