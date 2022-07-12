Police: Four people hospitalized after stabbing in Hamden

Four people were hospitalized after a stabbing in Hamden on Monday evening, police said.

Police responded to a North Street residence around 6 p.m. on Monday on reports of a domestic disturbance involving a stabbing, according to the Hamden Police Department.

Four people at the scene were treated by Hamden Fire Rescue and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical evaluation due to injuries sustained during the incident, police said.

The injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit reported to the scene, and the incident is under investigation, police said.