Police: Four pounds of pot found in vehicle parked at EC hotel

May 20—EAU CLAIRE — More than four pounds of marijuana were found in an Illinois man's vehicle while it was parked at an Eau Claire hotel, police say.

David D. Croom, 33, of Bollingbrook, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

A $2,500 cash bail was set for Croom, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibits him from having contact with known drug dealers or users.

Croom returns to court June 29.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were sent to the Best Western Hotel on Gateway Drive just before 2 a.m. Friday on a report of a man sleeping in his vehicle.

The vehicle was parked in the back lot for more than two hours. The man was not a registered guest at the hotel. Staff wanted the man to leave and said they had been having frequent problems with illegal activity in the back lot.

An officer approached the vehicle and found Croom sleeping in his seat. After the officer knocked on the window, it took Croom a period of time to fully wake up and roll down the window.

The officer could detect a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Croom said he was sleeping in the hotel parking lot because he had pulled off the highway. He said he was on his way back to Illinois.

When asked about the marijuana in his vehicle, Croom said he "had a lot."

Officers searched Croom's vehicle and found four vacuum-sealed bags on the passenger floorboard containing a total of 4.6 pounds of marijuana. Officers also found a small bag of psilocybin mushrooms.

If convicted of the felony charge, Croom could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.