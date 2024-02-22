Police: Four pupils injured in attack at German school

The adoption of open banking and instant payments is moving slowly in the United States compared to other markets around the world, for example, Brazil. Until then, the co-founders of Zūm Rails say the experiences consumers have with payments continues to be fragmented, meaning companies have to create a tech stack to provide a wide range of services to their customers. The Montreal-based company is taking the approach of providing an all-in-one payments gateway that merges open banking with instant payments.
Paris’ commercial court has accepted Cooltra’s offer to acquire Cityscoot. Cityscoot had been placed under court-ordered receivership several months ago. As interest rates hovered around 0% in Europe, micromobility startups thrived.
Security experts are warning that a high-risk vulnerability in a widely used remote access tool is "trivial and embarrassingly easy" to exploit, as the software's developer confirms malicious hackers are actively exploiting the flaw. The maximum severity-rated vulnerability affects ConnectWise ScreenConnect (formerly ConnectWise Control), a popular remote access software that allows managed IT providers and technicians to provide real-time remote technical support on customer systems. The flaw is described as an authentication bypass vulnerability that could allow an attacker to remotely steal confidential data from vulnerable servers or deploy malicious code, such as malware.
India has updated official rules in the space sector to attract global investors and companies, after opening it up to private players four years ago. Private and public actors in India have been taking measures to increase participation in the country's space sector. India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has also made significant strides in the last few months to gain global attention, including the successful moon landing of its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft and partnership with NASA over joining Artemis Accords.