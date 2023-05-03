Police: Four Rockford women charged after fight, stabbing near school bus stop

Four Rockford women have been charged after a fight at a school bus stop led to a stabbing.

Rockford police said it happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Rockford Ridge Apartments near a school bus stop.

Police said a verbal argument started as the women were dropping their children off at the bus stop.

At some point, all four women started physically fighting, according to police.

During the fight, one of the women stabbed another woman causing what police said was a "significant" injury. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and her status is unknown.

The following women face charges:

Shatay Barney, 29

Adriana Carothers, 26

Ashlee Morris, 26

Lanora Fields, 28

All four women have been charged with felony mob action while Barney is also charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police did not say which woman was stabbed or what led to the fight.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Police: Four Rockford women charged after fight near school bus stop